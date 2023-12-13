Subsidised helicopter services set to resume in Jammu's hilly districts

Jammu, Dec 13 (PTI) The helicopter services are being resumed to provide respite to the people of the hilly districts of Jammu division during the winter season, said an official spokesman. Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, convened a meeting with the deputy commissioners of Poonch, Rajouri, Doda and Kishtwar besides other stakeholders to assess the preparedness for this much-anticipated revival, the spokesman said.

He said that Kumar instructed the deputy commissioners to appoint nodal officers and conduct joint inspections with Global Vectra Helicorp's technical team to facilitate the readiness of designated helipads in their respective districts.

The meeting delved into the finer details of initiating services, including notifying timings and fare schedules to all designated locations, the spokesman said.

The divisional commissioner appointed the joint director of tourism as the nodal officer to facilitate seamless coordination with the service provider -- Global Vectra Helicorp.

The joint director of tourism has been tasked with establishing a dedicated counter and assembling a team for efficient ticket booking at TRC Jammu, the spokesman said.

He said that civil aviation representatives shared the details of routes and fares with the reassurance that this renewed helicopter service will not only bring relief to the locals but also prove invaluable during medical emergencies. PTI TAS AS AS