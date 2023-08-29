Subsidised meal initiative at Jammu's GMC hospital garners huge response

Jammu, Aug 29 (PTI) A subsidised meal initiative -- 'Thali for Rs 10' -- introduced by a non-profit organisation at the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital here has drawn a huge response from patients' families with nearly 400 people availing the facility on the first day alone.

Sewa Bharti, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) renowned in the region for supporting vulnerable communities, introduced the 'Apna Bhojnalaya' initiative at the hospital here on Monday.

This step seeks to provide affordable and nourishing meals priced at just Rs 10 to the caregivers of patients visiting Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital, Sumit Mahajan, one of the managers of the food point, told PTI.

"There was a huge response on the first day itself with over 390 persons opting for the meal", Mahajan said.

"We have kept a target of 400 for today. Keeping in view the increasing demand, we have added more logistical support to the food point," he added.

One can purchase breakfast, lunch and dinner thalis at 'Apna Bhojnalaya', which is served by 5 to 6 employees besides volunteers.

"Currently, we are serving a rice-based thali, which includes rice, vegetables, dal and halwa, but soon chapatis will be added to the menu," a member of the NGO said.

Dr Bhupinder Kumar, Commissioner-Secretary, Health Department, who inaugurated the affordable meal facility, appreciated the step taken by Sewa Bharti, saying, "Apna Bojanalya initiative at GMC exemplifies the true spirit of service and compassion. This initiative serves as a beacon of light, reminding us all of the impact that small gestures can have on the lives of those in need".

Families of patients who came to visit them thronged the eating point in large numbers and lauded the initiative -- a first of its kind in Jammu.

Abid Ali, a patient's attendant who arrived here from Rajouri, bought the thali and lauded Sewa Bharti's efforts, saying, "It is great service that they are rendering to the underprivileged people." Echoing Ali's thoughts, Anil Kumar of Doda said, "We have to spend a good amount of money on feeding ourselves during the treatment of patients. Therefore, such facilities should be extended to all hospitals in all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir," Kumar said.

Pradeep Kapoor, a member of the food point's supervising team, said that the facility will be extended to the rest of the hospitals in Jammu and next in line is the Sri Maharaja Gulab Singh (SMGS) hospital here.

"Healthcare institutions hold a special place in our society, providing comfort and healing to the needy. However, the financial burdens that often accompany medical emergencies can be overwhelming, particularly for economically disadvantaged families", Kapoor added.

Dr Ashutosh Gupta, Principal of GMC Jammu, said, "Sewa Bharti's 'Apna Bhojnalaya' initiative aims to ease the burden of food expenses for patients' caretakers, ensuring they have access to affordable and nourishing meals while they focus on the well-being of their loved ones. The GMC management is fully supportive of this endeavour's success". PTI AB RPA