Subsidy on electricity to continue, say CM Sukhu

Shimla, Aug 19 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday clarified that the subsidy on electricity bills would continue, irrespective of the fact that "whether a consumer has one meter or more".

Replying to a question of Kewal Singh Pathania (Congress) and Sudhir Sharma (BJP) in the state assembly regarding continuation of subsidy on electricity and smart meters, the chief minister said the government has no intention to stop subsidy on electricity.

Sukhu said he had only urged consumers to give up subsidy, and as a result, Rs 59 lakh were saved with 12,000 to 15,000 consumers giving up the subsidy during the last two years up to February 25, 2025.

He said, besides continuing the existing scheme of giving 125 units of free power, the government was also trying to increase the subsidy to 300 units. He also informed that Rs 17.95 lakh had been spent on electricity bills of cabinet rank leaders during the same period.

On the progress of installing smart meters, the chief minister informed the house that so far 6,52,955 smart meters have been installed in Shimla city, Dharamshala city and areas under Shimla zone and the remaining areas would be covered by February 2026.

In Mandi, Hamirpur and Dharamshala zones, LOI (Letter of Intent) has been issued for 5,05,078 smart meters while the Board of Directors of State Electricity Board has approved the installation of 14,78,945 smart meters.

Replying to a supplementary of Hans Raj (BJP), the chief minister said none of the employees issuing electricity bills to consumers would be retrenched after the installation of smart meters and these employees would adjust elsewhere.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh informed the house that the beneficiaries of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Housing Scheme with an annual income below Rs 50,000 will be included in the BPL list.

Replying to a calling attention motion of Kewal Singh Pathania (Congress), he said that the patients suffering from diseases like cancer, AIDS, orphans up to the age of 27 years and persons with 40 per cent disability will also be included in the BPL list.