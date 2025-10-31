Substantial decline in AQI due to govt efforts: Delhi environment minister

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday said science-driven action and enforcement are delivering results as the city's AQI showed a substantial decline and rubbished allegations of data tampering.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had also said that pollution data cannot be manipulated or tampered with. The Aam Aadmi Party has repeatedly criticised the government's cloud seeding trials and has accused the BJP government in Delhi of manipulating the AQI data to conceal the grim situation.

Sirsa chaired a high-level review meeting with all key stakeholder enforcement agencies, including the environment department, DPCC, MCD, NDMC, DSIIDC, DDA, transport department, and traffic police, to ensure seamless execution of pollution mitigation efforts across Delhi.

During the review, Sirsa analysed the current status of all 13 identified pollution hotspots, each targeted through tailored interventions based on crucial sources such as dust from unpaved roads, construction and demolition (C&D) activity, open dumping, and open burning of garbage.

"Our entire government machinery, MCD, DDA, NDMC, DSIDC, and others, has been working in complete coordination," he said, adding that as a result, Delhi's AQI stands at 218, compared to 357 on the same day last year.

"This reflects that science-driven action and enforcement are delivering measurable results," the minister added.

Delhi's 24-hour AQI was recorded at 218 (poor) at 4 pm on Friday, a substantial decline from the previous day's 373. The AQI stood at 279 on Wednesday.

To control dust pollution, mechanical road sweeping has covered nearly 3,000 km of city roads daily, while 280 water sprinklers and 390 fixed and mobile anti-smog guns are operating continuously, including at 91 high-rise buildings.

The minister also reviewed C&D waste management, directing MCD and DSIIDC to ensure all 500 C&D waste sites are inspected regularly and comply strictly with pollution control norms.

"Every site must meet emission standards. Teams must ensure that road dust and construction debris are fully contained," he instructed.

For on-ground monitoring, 443 teams (1,200 personnel) are active against open waste burning, 378 teams (1,000 personnel) for dust control, and 578 teams (1,500 personnel) for vehicular pollution control. These teams are patrolling day and night across the ward and industrial areas to ensure strict prevention of open burning incidents, he said.

The minister also took stock of the repair of unpaved road covering and pothole repair, directing that action should be initiated immediately wherever pending. He emphasised that dust suppression along road networks is critical for sustained air quality improvement.

"Whether it's sweeping, sprinkling, or enforcement, every agency must act swiftly. Our aim is clear: to make visible, day-by-day improvement in Delhi's air quality," Sirsa said.

During the meeting, Sirsa also called the reports questioning Delhi's AQI data integrity, as "misinformed and misleading." "Let me clarify, Delhi's 40 automatic air monitoring stations are tamper-proof and fully automatic. Data cannot be altered by anyone," he said. "Monitoring is done by DPCC, CPCB, and IMD, and results are simultaneously published on multiple platforms," he added.

Delhi has recorded a visible improvement in its air quality this year, even as various public-interest activities have resumed in full swing, the minister noted.

"Delhi has shown that good governance and environmental responsibility can go together. Despite around a 21 per cent rise in construction work, an 8 per cent increase in new vehicle registrations, relaxation for 10 to 15-year-old vehicles, and a green Diwali celebration, our air quality has improved," Sirsa said.

He attributed the result to consistent monitoring, strict enforcement, and community participation that together kept pollution levels in check across the city. PTI SLB MPL MPL