Success has no shortcut; honest endeavor, discipline lead people forward: Jharkhand guv

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Nov 26 (PTI) Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Wednesday said that success does not come through any shortcut method, while honest endeavor, discipline, character and humility will lead people forward.

Addressing at 6th Convocation of Kolhan University in Chaibasa, headquarters of West Singhbhum district, the governor said the youth here have plenty of talent, preserverance and extraordinary ability to progress forward.

Kolhan region is a centre of the country's unique tribal culture and the youths are connected to the roots of their culture and making the society and state proud by achieving higher education, which is inspiring for the country, he observed.

Motivating the passing out students, Gangwar said, "You are not only receiving a degree but also new responsibilities. Success does not have any shortcut, but honest endeavor, discipline, character and humility will lead you forward." He advised the students to carry forward their society, village and Jharkhand's identity, culture and values proudly wherever they would go in the country and abroad.

Gangwar also asked them to be sensitive towards the weaker section of the society. PTI BS NN