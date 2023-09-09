Success of G20 events prove India ready to take leadership role on global issues: Vanathi Srinivasan

Guwahati, Sept 9 (PTI) The success of the year-long G20 events under India's presidentship culminating in the ongoing summit in New Delhi proves that the country is ready to take up the leadership role on global issues, BJP Mahila Morcha President Vanathi Srinivasan said here on Saturday. The year-long G20 events in 60 cities and 220 meetings with nearly 30,000 delegates has showcased the vibrancy of Indian democracy, cultural heritage and also unity in diversity, Srinivisan said at the inaugural programme of the two-day BJP Mahila Morcha national executive and office bearers meeting. ''A mega international event is taking place in Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We feel happy that under India's G20 presidentship, global leadership is coming together ... The Mahila Morcha extends its warm wishes to the G20 delegates and also for the success of the grand event," she added. Srinivasan said the meetings of the national office bearers of Mahila Morcha and its national executive are very crucial as the Morcha's road map will be planned in them keeping in mind the 2024 Parliament election and poll in five state assembly. ''Already some of the mega outreach programmes are being implemented. We want to review them, ensure that Mahila Morchas are strengthened in all areas and our mahila karyakartas are connected with the women voters of the country,'' she said.

Women, who comprise nearly half the population, are very important for BJP and the meeting will discuss the foundation laid by the prime minister for women including the various schemes and policy initiatives taken under his leadership during the last nine years, Srinivasan said. Altogether 200 officer-bearers, including 60 from the seven NE states, of the BJP Mahila Morcha will participate in the meeting.

The meeting, being held for the first time in the north east, are being attended by members from 35 states, barring Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh where assembly elections are due. There will be five sessions during the meeting. They will deliberate among other things the future road map of the Mahila Morcha for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and its role in the coming assembly poll in five states. MPs P Konyak from Nagaland and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, who has been recently appointed as the BJP national general secretary will preside over separate sessions. The concluding session on Sunday will be presided over by BJP's joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. PTI DG DG KK