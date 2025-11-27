Success of Op Sindoor stands as defining moment in India's counter-terror, deterrence strategy: Prez

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The success of Operation Sindoor stands as a "defining moment" in the country's counter-terror and deterrence strategy, President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday and asserted that the world took note of not only India's military capability but also its "moral clarity to act firmly, yet responsibly" in the pursuit of peace.

In her address at the inaugural session of the third edition of Chanakya Defence Dialogue, a key conclave hosted by the Army here, she emphasised that guided by India's civilisational ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', "we have shown that strategic autonomy can coexist with global responsibility".

"Our diplomacy, our economy, and our armed forces together project an India that seeks peace, but is prepared to protect its borders and its citizens with strength and conviction," Murmu said.

The President asserted that the Indian armed forces have exemplified professionalism and patriotism in guarding the sovereignty of India.

"During every security challenge, whether conventional, counter-insurgency, or humanitarian, our forces have displayed remarkable adaptability and resolve," Murmu said.

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, who was present on the dais, also delivered an address on the occasion.

President Murmu, in her speech, recalled Operation Sindoor, India's decisive military action in May in the wake of the deadly Pahalgam attack.

"The recent success of Operation Sindoor stands as a defining moment in our counter-terror and deterrence strategy. The world took note not only of India's military capability but of India's moral clarity to act firmly, yet responsibly in the pursuit of peace," she said.

India launched the military operation early on May 7 and decimated multiple terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistan also launched offensives against India, and all subsequent counter-offensives by India were also carried out under Operation Sindoor.

The military conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours halted after they reached an understanding on the evening of May 10.

Murmu, in her address, further said, "I am happy to know that beyond its operational role, the Indian defence forces remain a pillar of national development. Apart from strengthening our frontiers, they have also helped in border area development through infrastructure, connectivity, tourism, and education." She underlined that today's geopolitical landscape is "changing rapidly".

"The international system is being rewritten by contesting power centres, technological disruptions, and shifting alliances. New domains of competition -- cyber, space, information, and cognitive warfare are blurring the lines between peace and conflict," the President said.

In her address, she laid emphasis on the Army's endeavour to transform itself through quantifiable deliverables under its 'Decade of Transformation' vision.

"It is reforming structures, re-orienting doctrines, and redefining capabilities to be future-ready and mission-capable across all domains. I am confident that these defence reforms will help in making India self-reliant, Murmu asserted.

She also laid emphasis on the Army investing in youth and human capital.

"It is instilling patriotism in youth through education, NCC expansion, and sports. The expansion of the contribution of young women officers and soldiers, both in role and character, would promote the spirit of inclusion. It will also inspire more young women to join the Indian Army and take up other professions," Murmu said.

She expressed hope that the discussion and outcome of this dialogue will provide valuable insights to policymakers for shaping the future contours of the national policy.

"I am confident that our armed forces will continue to strive for excellence and move ahead with resolve and determination to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047," said the President, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. PTI KND PRK PRK