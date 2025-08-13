Successful conduct of Amarnath Yatra showed we are second to none in world: J-K L-G

Jammu, Aug 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday felicitated organisations that ran community kitchens during the Amarnath Yatra and said the successful conduct of the pilgrimage has shown that "we are second to none in the world".

The 38-day-long annual pilgrimage, which started on July 3, recorded 4.14 lakh devotees paying obeisance at the shrine of Lord Shiva in the South Kashmir Himalayas.

At a felicitation ceremony held at the Spiritual Growth Centre in Katra, the L-G congratulated and expressed his deep appreciation to the langar organisations.

"Today's felicitation of langar organisations at Katra also carried a message that nothing can beat the spirit of India. The successful conduct of the Amarnath pilgrimage this year, with the unwavering determination of all stakeholders, has shown that we are second to none in the world," the L-G said.

Sinha further said that it was also a vindication of "our steadfast commitment to selfless service and a symbol of resurgent India".

The L-G also lauded the entire team of the Amarnathji Shrine Board, administrative officials, police and security personnel, service providers, NGOs, volunteers, health professionals, and all stakeholders for working tirelessly during the pilgrimage.

He also emphasised that all stakeholders must play their part in maintaining a safe and secure environment. The Lieutenant Governor reiterated that the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board is making dedicated efforts to enhance facilities for the devotees.

He said the day is not far when devotees can travel through a ropeway from Baltal and pay their obeisance at the holy cave. "A total of 122 langars provided free-of-cost services to the pilgrims in the Yatra area."