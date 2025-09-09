'Successful politically' by displaying Oppn unity in vice presidential polls: M A Baby

Guwahati, Sep 9 (PTI) CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby on Tuesday said that the opposition parties have been "successful politically" in the vice presidential polls by displaying unity, though they may have lost in the numbers game.

He hoped that the vice president-elect, C P Radhakrishnan, "would not falter under the pressure of the RSS and BJP", and would uphold the sanctity of the Constitution.

NDA candidate Radhakrishnan won the vice presidential election by bagging 452 votes, while opposition INDIA bloc's nominee B Sudershan Reddy polled 300 votes.

"Even before the polling, the NDA had an upper hand. The opposition wanted to exhibit its unity and in that, we have succeeded," Baby, who is in Guwahati for party programmes, said on the vice presidential election result.

He added that it was not only the INDIA bloc that came together for the polls, but the entire opposition supported Reddy's candidature.

"We have also been successful in flagging the key issues of the vice presidential polls, namely, upholding the constitutional values when the secular, democratic basis of the country's Constitution is being systematically assaulted by the BJP-led NDA government," Baby told PTI.

He maintained that the functioning of both Houses of Parliament has suffered, and the Opposition, as well as their candidate, has been "successful politically" by underlining the importance of the vice presidential election.

On expectations from the vice president-elect, Baby said, "We wish and hope that the new vice president will uphold the Constitution and functioning of Parliament." Emphasising that the Rajya Sabha is the council of states that is chaired by the vice president, Baby said, "The states are being subjected to tremendous pressure from the Centre. Governors are being used against opposition-ruled states. Naturally, the opposition-ruled states would like to highlight these issues, and we hope he will give sufficient time." "The sanctity of the House should be upheld. We don't know if he will falter under the pressure of RSS and BJP. We have to wait and see. We wish the new vice president the best," the veteran CPI(M) leader added.

The vice presidential election was necessitated following the resignation of incumbent Jagdish Dhankhar on July 21. PTI SSG SSG ACD