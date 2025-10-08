Such acts not culture of country: Maharashtra Dy CM Shinde condemns bid to attack CJI

Thane, Oct 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday denounced the incident in which a lawyer tried to attack Chief Justice of India B R Gavai during court proceedings, and said indulging in such acts was not the culture of the country.

On Monday, lawyer Rakesh Kishore (71) attempted to hurl a shoe towards CJI Gavai in his courtroom in the Supreme Court in New Delhi, prompting the Bar Council of India to suspend his license with immediate effect.

Kishore approached the dais on a raised platform, removed his shoe, and tried to throw it towards the judges. Alert security personnel present inside the courtroom immediately intervened and foiled an apparent attack.

Speaking on the sidelines of a function here, Shinde said, "What happened to Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai is condemnable. The attempted attack was extremely unfortunate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also taken serious note of this matter," he said.

Shinde asserted that such behaviour (of the lawyer involved) is alien to the nation's ethos.

"This is not the culture of the country. This act is indecent," he said.