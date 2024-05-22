Such allegations not in good taste: J-K BJP on Mehbooba's remarks against Apni Party

Mendhar/Poonch, May 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Wednesday hit out at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti for her "Hawala money from Pakistan" barb at the Apni Party, saying it is better to fight elections by propagating "your party agenda and policies" rather than making "bitter" comments.

The Altaf Bukhari-led Apni Party, which is being supported by the BJP, has fielded Zafar Iqbal Khan Manhas from the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency against Mehbooba and National Conference leader Mian Altaf. Bukhari, a former PDP leader, was expelled from the party in January 2019.

In a veiled attack on Bukhari and the Apni Party, Mehbooba, a former J-K chief minister, on Wednesday alleged that the BJP is supporting a party which has been involved in Hawala money pumped in from Pakistan to fund militancy in Kashmir.

She made the remarks while talking to reporters in Poonch district, which falls in the Lok Sabha seat that goes to polls on May 25 in the sixth round of the general elections.

"I respect Mehbooba and everyone else. Such allegations by her are not in good taste. Opposing one another on the political turf should be on the basis of agenda, manifesto and election programmes," Raina told reporters in Mendhar in Poonch district.

The BJP leader was canvassing for Apni Party's Manhas. Besides him, Mehbooba and Mian Altaf, there 17 others in the fray from the south Kashmir seat.

Referring to the PDP-BJP coalition government between 2015 and 2018, Raina said Mehbooba was a part of it. National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah was a foreign minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led BJP government between July 2001 to December 2002, he said.

"There is no bitterness in politics. The showdown between rival parties is imperative and everyone should try to win elections but we should not reach the level of enmity," Raina said.

He said that "it is better to propagate your party agenda, policies and past performances of your government among the people and let them decide whom to vote for".

The BJP leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over in 2014 and worked for the welfare of every section of society under the slogan of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas".

"Jammu and Kashmir tasted peace, progress and prosperity. There was a time when Lal Chowk (city centre in Srinagar) used to shut down at 4 pm daily but now normal activities continue till 2 am in the night. Modi also ensured justice to deprived sections," he said.

Raina expressed confidence in the Modi-led government returning to power for a third term and said "we are supporting a candidate who wins from here (Anantnag-Rajouri) and extending support to Modi so that the development of the region continues without any hindrance." He also thanked the people of Srinagar and Baramulla for registering record-breaking turnouts of 38 and 58 per cent on May 13 and 20, respectively, and said "this is a beginning of new Kashmir where people have faith in democracy." "The bumper voting turnout will be reflected in the Anantnag-Rajouri seat as well to strengthen peace," Raina said.