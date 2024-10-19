Advertisment
Such attacks abhorrent, must be condemned: Omar Abdullah on labourer's killing in JK

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday expressed grief over the killing of a non-local labourer whose body was found in Shopian district and said such attacks must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

The body of the labourer, who was identified as Ashok Chauhan, was found in a field in the Wachi area of Zainapora in the south Kashmir district on Friday.

"Very sorry to hear about the death of Ashok Chouhan at the hands of militants in South Kashmir. These attacks are abhorrent & must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. I send my condolences to the family & loved ones of the deceased," Abdullah said on X.

Chouhan's body bore two bullet wounds, according to police.

