Such cruelty cannot be tolerated: Jai Ram Thakur on Pahalgam attack

Shimla, Apr 23 (PTI) Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and said "such cruelty" cannot be tolerated in a civilised society.

At least 26 persons -- mostly tourists -- were killed by terrorists on Tuesday at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam in one of the worst terror attacks on civilians in Kashmir in the past many years.

Terming the attack as extremely sad and inhuman, Thakur, the leader of the opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, said the heinous act is not only a blot on humanity but also a cowardly attempt to destroy peace and goodwill.

"Such cruelty cannot be tolerated in any civilised society. I share the grief of the families who lost their loved ones and pray to the Lord to give these families the strength to bear this irreparable loss," Thakur said in a statement issued here. PTI BPL RHL