'Such disruptions risk undermining India's credibility': Sikkim CM slams protest at AI summit

Gangtok, Feb 21 (PTI) Condemning the protests by Youth Congress members at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Saturday said such disruptions risk undermining India's credibility at a moment of significant international attention.

In a social media post, he said the protests cast a shadow on the country's global image, a behaviour which was neither responsible nor acceptable.

"I strongly condemn the actions of the Congress party at a time when India is hosting the prestigious Global AI Summit in New Delhi, showcasing its rapid strides in innovation and technological advancement before the international community," he said.

Tamang said national interest must always take precedence over partisan politics.

A group of Youth Congress workers on Friday staged a dramatic 'shirtless protest' at an exhibition hall at the AI Impact Summit, before being whisked away by security personnel. PTI KDK SOM