Such incidents happen when you play with emotions: Digvijaya on J-K special status resolution

Indore, Nov 7 (PTI) Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday said the ruckus on the issue of special status in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly shows that such incidents happen when one plays with emotions.

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution asking the Centre to work out a constitutional mechanism for restoring the special status of the erstwhile state. The move was hailed by the valley-based political parties while it prompted protests by the main opposition BJP that demanded its rollback.

Asked about it, Singh told PTI in Indore, "When you play with emotions, such incidents happen." On the BJP criticising Rahul Gandhi for displaying a red-coloured copy of the Constitution during rallies, Singh taunted the saffron party saying, "The ruling party has decided the colour of the Constitution as well." Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had alleged that Gandhi was trying to seek support from "urban Naxals and anarchist elements" with a "red book" in his hand.

On the return of former Madhya Pradesh minister Deepak Joshi from the Congress to the BJP, the Rajya Sabha member said, "Just the day before yesterday, I had a conversation with him (Joshi). We had prepared a plan as to what to do next (in the Congress)." Singh also said that the new state Congress executive committee has a place for the new generation, which is a good thing.

The 177-member executive committee headed by Jitu Patwari was announced on October 26, 10 months after he took over as the state Congress chief. It has 17 vice-presidents, 71 general secretaries, 16 executive committee members, 33 permanent invitees and 40 special invitees. PTI HWP MAS NP