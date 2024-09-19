'Such love letters keep on going in politics': Jayant Chowdhury on Kharge's letter to PM Modi

Baghpat (UP), Sep 19 (PTI) Reacting to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing the ruling party of using violent language against the Opposition leaders, RLD chief and Union Minister Jayant Chowdhury on Thursday said "such love letters keep on going in politics".

Kharge wrote to Prime Minister Modi earlier on Tuesday, expressing his “concern and disappointment” over remarks made against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

In his letter, the Congress president demanded that strict action should be taken against those giving such statements so that Indian politics can be prevented from degenerating and nothing untoward happens.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief said, "Such love letters keep on going in politics." When asked to comment on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav who has been critical of the government on various issues, he said, "He only knows to tweet (post on X). It's his right to do as many tweets he wants." The Union Minister was here to inaugurate various skill development schemes.

Commenting on 'one nation, one election', the minister said the people should have trust that the government was making decisions to strengthen the Constitution.

He also said that power tariff should be low for the farmers as they were not able to bear the electricity bills.

On demands of the district bar association for a high court bench in western Uttar Pradesh, Chowdhury said, "Soon we will take up this demand with the Centre." PTI CORR ABN AS