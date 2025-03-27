Such people should find another country to do their politics: BJP on Akhilesh's 'foul smell' remark

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday flayed Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav over his "gaushalas' durgandh" (foul smell of cowsheds) remark and said such people should find another country to do their politics as India will not tolerate any “insult” to Sanatan Dharma.

BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra also lashed out at the Congress over media reports about the party’s Madhya Pradesh MLA Rajendra Kumar Singh likening seers to bulls, saying his remarks clearly showed that Congress leaders are anti-Sanatan.

This came after Yadav said in Kannauj that the BJP government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been setting up cowsheds in Uttar Pradesh because they like foul smell while the Samajwadi Party set up perfume parks during its term in the state as it likes good fragrance.

"They like foul smell, that's why they are building 'gaushalas' (cowsheds). We like fragrance, that's why we were making a perfume park," Yadav said.

Congress MLA Singh, while addressing party workers in Satna on Wednesday, reportedly likened “sadhu-sanyasi and maha mandaleshwar” (seers and religious leaders) to 'saand' (bulls), alleging that the BJP has "unleased them into people to preach Hindutva and promote the saffron party".

Terming Yadav’s remarks as “provocative”, BJP MP Patra said India will not tolerate any insult of Sanatan.

“On one hand, Akhilesh Yadav finds ‘durgandh’ (foul smell) in gaushala (cowshed), while on the other, Rahul Gandhi’s friend and Congress MLA sees saand (bulls) in ‘sadhu-sants’ (seers)...The same Congress MLA had also commented against the Maha Kumbh,” he told reporters in the Parliament complex.

It clearly shows they have no attachment with the Sanatan Dharma and they are anti-Sanatan, he charged.

“I would say that while living in Hindustan, if you oppose Sanatan, get a foul smell from the mother cow and call seers ‘chhutta saand’ (stray bulls), then you should stop doing politics in India. You should search for the land where you can insult Sanatan and it is tolerated in that country. This country will not tolerate any insult of Sanatan,” Patra added.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh slammed Yadav over his remarks and said the Samajwadi Party chief has "faith in votes, not in dharma".

“People like Akhilesh Yadav can go to any extent for votes, if needed. He has already started offering namaz,” he told PTI reporters in Parliament complex. PTI PK PK MNK MNK