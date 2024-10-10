Such souls are rare: Aaditya Thackeray on Ratan Tata's demise

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) With the passing away of Ratan Tata, not just India but humanity has lost a compassionate leader and such fine souls are rare, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said on Thursday.

"With the passing away of Ratan Tata sir, not just India, but humanity has lost a compassionate leader. (He was) A business tycoon who also excelled at philanthropy," Thackeray said.

"I will always remember him, not just for his commitment to business and philanthropy, or only for his compassion for animals, but also his humility that I witnessed every time I met him. Such fine souls are rare. May god give peace to his soul," Thackeray said in a post on X.

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve said the country had lost a true patriot with Tata's death.

"He was a man who cared for every creature around him," Danve added. PTI PR MR KRK