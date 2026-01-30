Sudan entering new phase; see Indian private sector as strategic partner: Sudanese foreign minister

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Sudan is entering a new phase and seeks investment from India in rebuilding its economy on sustainable, inclusive and forward-looking foundations, the African country's foreign minister Mohieldin Salim Ahmed Ibrahim said on Friday.

"Sudan has endured a devastating conflict that disrupted economic activity, damaged infrastructure and interrupted trade. Yet today, the country is entering a new phase," the minister told PTI Videos ahead of the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (IAFMM).

Ibrahim pointed out that government forces are gradually pushing back rebels in capital city Khartoum, and the administration has relocated from the wartime base in Port Sudan back to the capital.

"I myself flew from Khartoum to Doha, and from Doha to New Delhi. That shows how life is coming to normal in Sudan," Ibrahim added.

Sudan is actively seeking greater Indian investment, particularly in gold mining and the pharmaceutical sector, to rebuild its economy, he said.

"We see the Indian private sector as a natural and strategic partner in rebuilding our economy on sustainable, inclusive and forward-looking foundations," the minister emphasised.

The Sudanese leader stressed the deep historical ties between the Arab world and India, calling them "brothers and sisters for a long time." Ibrahim highlighted Sudan's strategic location at the crossroads of Sub-Saharan Africa, the Arab world, and the Red Sea, describing it as providing a compelling case for partnerships.

"We (Arab League) are looking for India as one of the big powers and major partners because of the population and the political weight of India internationally," he said.

India already maintains a presence in Sudan, but the minister expressed optimism for expanded cooperation in the post-conflict era.

On the ongoing war situation in Sudan, which erupted in April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the minister asserted that normalcy is gradually returning.

"In this new era, we are looking forward for more partnerships in so many areas, in agriculture, in mining, in transportation, in technology, in every sector of life," he said.

Ibrahim specifically flagged opportunities in gold mining, noting that 45 per cent of Sudan's areas are ready for mining activities, with natural resources, particularly gold, as a priority area for investment.

In the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, Ibrahim said India is already a trusted supplier of medicines and ingredients to Sudan.

"We now seek to move beyond trade towards local production and value addition. Opportunities exist in pharmaceutical manufacturing, joint ventures in essential medicines and medical supplies, hospital management and diagnostic services as well as medical training infrastructure," Ibrahim added.

The objective, he said, is to reduce imports through sustainable local production partnerships.

The 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting, co-chaired by India and the UAE, is being held in New Delhi on Saturday to deepen ties across economy, energy, education, media, and culture.

Foreign Ministers of other Arab League Member States and Arab League Secretary General will participate in the meeting.