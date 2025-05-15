Sudanese student stabbed to death, friend injured by assailants in Punjab's Phagwara

Phagwara (Punjab), May 15 (PTI) A 25-year-old Sudanese student offering morning prayers was stabbed to death and his friend grievously injured by six assailants near a private university here on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Wada Bala Yousif Ahmed, who was residing at a paying guest accommodation in Maheru Colony here.

The injured Ahmed Mohammed Nour, also a Sudan national, has been hospitalised in Jalandhar, police said.

In his police complaint, Nour said that he, Wada and three female friends were performing morning prayers when six persons started abusing them. Two of them were carrying knives.

Nour said one of the assailants allegedly demanded his sister's phone number. When they were told to stop misbehaving, the assailants stabbed Nour and Wada in the chest and fled.

A local resident, Prabhat Dubey, came to the injured students' help and carried them to a hospital, where doctors declared Wada brought dead, police said.

In his complaint, Nour named six assailants, who were identified as Abdul Ahad of Karnataka; Kunwar Amar Partap Singh, Aditya Garg, Mohammed Shoaib, Sushank Shaggy and Yash Vardhan Rajput, all residents of Maheru Colony.

Phagwara Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and a search has been launched to arrest the accused.

He said the Sudan embassy and the family of the deceased were being informed.