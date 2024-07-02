Sudarsan Pattnaik to represent India at international sand sculpture championship in Russia

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Eminent sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik will represent India at an international sand sculpture championship to be held in Russia from Thursday.

Pattnaik said he will create a 'Sand Rath' (chariot), Lord Jagannath with his devotee Balaram Das, the famous Odia poet of 14th century.

"I am elated to have received an invitation to participate in the championship. As per the theme (history, mythology and fairy tales), I will create a sand art on Lord Jagannath and his great devotee Balaram Das," he told PTI.

The championship will be held from July 4-12 in St Petersburg (Russia) in one of the most iconic places -- Peter and Paul Fortress. The world's 21 master sculptors are expected to participate in the event.

"There are many legends associated with Balaram Das. It is said that once during 'Rath Yatra', he tried to climb a chariot of Lord Jagannath to offer prayers. When denied, Das came to a beach and carved Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra on the golden sand and started worshipping.

"His devotion was so strong that the deities vanished from the chariot and appeared at the place where Das was worshipping," Pattnaik said, explaining his proposed art form.

Pattnaik, a Padma Shri awardee, has participated in more than 65 international sand art championships and festivals around the world and won accolades for the country. PTI AKV AKV KSS KSS