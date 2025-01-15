Sudarshan Chakra Corps celebrates 77th Army Day

Bhopal, Jan 15 (PTI) Sudarshan Chakra Corps celebrated the 77th Army Day on Wednesday, with its chief exhorting soldiers to resolve to uphold the glorious traditions of the Army while embracing challenges.

The celebration began with a wreath-laying ceremony at Shaheed Smarak War Memorial at Dronachal by Major General Sharad Kumar Shrivastava, Chief of Staff, Sudarshan Chakra Corps, an official said.

Shrivastava stressed that every soldier must resolve to uphold the glorious traditions of the Army while embracing the challenges of the future with determination and pride, he said.

He called upon the officers and other ranks to bring “greater success and glory to our motherland and contribute indefatigably towards nation-building”.

The XXI Corps or Sudarshan Chakra Corps, a strike corps of the Army, is headquartered in Bhopal.

The Army Day is observed on January 15 to commemorate the occasion when General K M Cariappa, who later became Field Marshal, took charge as the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949.

"Army Day marks a day to salute our valiant soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, upholding the highest traditions of the Army,” he added. PTI MAS NR