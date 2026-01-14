Sudarshan Chakra Corps celebrates Veterans Day

Bhopal, Jan 14 (PTI) Bhopal-based Sudarshan Chakra Corps celebrated the Veterans Day with a wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial, Dronachal, here on Wednesday.

The ceremony was attended by senior veterans of the Tri-Services and members of the local community, serving as a poignant reminder of the bravery, dedication and selfless service of those who have served the nation with distinction, an Army release said.

The event commenced with the laying of wreaths by Lieutenant General Arvind Chauhan, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Sudarshan Chakra Corps, along with senior veterans of the armed forces, in tribute to the gallant soldiers who laid down their lives in defence of the nation.

Addressing the gathering, Lt General Chauhan expressed his deep gratitude to the veterans and their families, acknowledging the selfless service of the men and women who have steadfastly defended the sovereignty and security of India.

The commemoration concluded with an interaction session, during which sincere appreciation was conveyed to the veterans of Bhopal for their unwavering dedication and enduring sacrifices for the nation.

Veterans Day serves as an occasion to reflect upon the immense sacrifices made by generations of soldiers who placed service before self.

Defence Forces Veterans Day is celebrated to honour the legacy and yeoman service of Late Field Marshal KM Cariapaa, OBE, the First Commander-in-Chief (C-in-C) of the Indian Army, who retired on this day in 1953.