Sudarshan creates 'World’s Biggest Apple and Santa Claus Sand Sculpture' on Puri beach

Puri, Dec 25 (PTI) Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has set a new world record with a spectacular sand art installation titled 'World’s Biggest Apple and Sand Installation of Santa Claus,' officials said on Thursday.

The artwork, created on the occasion of Christmas at Niladri Beach in Puri, used 1.5 tons of apples and was formally recognised on December 24 by the World Records Book of India.

The installation measures 60 feet in length, 22 feet in height, and 45 feet in width, symbolising a unique fusion of art, sustainability, creativity, and festive spirit.

The project was successfully executed under Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik’s leadership with the active participation of 30 students from his Sand Art Institute, reflecting his continued commitment to mentoring the young. PTI AAM AAM MNB