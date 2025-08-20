Sudden attack on Delhi CM stunned everyone; attacker overpowered quickly, say eyewitnesses

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The assault on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, while she was hearing public grievances at her camp office on Wednesday morning, happened suddenly, and in a flash, the security personnel overpowered and took away the attacker, eyewitnesses said.

The chief minister, accompanied by senior officers of the Delhi government, attends 'Jan Sunwai' at Mukhya Mantri Jan Sewa Sadan at Raj Niwas Marg on every Wednesday morning.

The public grievance hearing began around 8, and about 15 minutes later, a man from Rajkot (Gujarat) attacked Gupta, stunning everyone present, said someone who witnessed the assault.

Another person, who was present at the hearing, said, "We were all sitting. A person whose turn came (to express his grievances) started speaking with the CM, and suddenly he attacked her. We heard a loud sound. And immediately the police detained the person." She rued that the incident may hamper public hearings in the future and genuine complainants may lose a chance to redress their grievances.

The accused, 41-year-old Rajkot (Gujarat) resident Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai, was arrested by the police. A case of attempt to murder was registered against him at the Civil Lines Police Station.

A woman complainant who was present at the venue said that the attack on the CM and the assailant's capture by the security personnel all happened in no time.

"She was interacting with people and listening to their grievances when the attack happened. It was very quick. After he assaulted (the CM), the police immediately overpowered and took him away," she said.

The CM looked "shocked" by the sudden assault on her, the eyewitness claimed.

The Jan Seva Sadan was inaugurated by the Delhi Chief Minister in July to establish a direct communication with the residents of Delhi as an institutional system of public hearing and redressal of grievances.