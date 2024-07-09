Sudden downpour causes waterlogging, traffic jams in Delhi

New Delhi: A sudden downpour, accompanied by wind, swept parts of Delhi on Tuesday, catching people off guard and causing waterlogging and traffic jams.

Laxmi Nagar, Central Secretariat, Delhi Cantonment, Palam, Safdarjung, Parliament Street, Dilshad Garden, ITO and Greater Kailash, among others, recorded heavy rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted that light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning was likely to occur in many places.

The weather office, in its latest bulletin, predicted further rainfall in areas such as Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Mundka, Paschim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Najafgarh, Dwarka, Akshardham, Vasant Vihar, Mehrauli, Chhatarpur and Aya Nagar, among others, during the next two hours.

The heavy rainfall caused waterlogging in several parts of the national capital, leading to traffic jams.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. At 8.30 am, the humidity was recorded at 84 per cent.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 76 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.