Sudden downpour sweeps parts of Delhi, causes waterlogging, traffic snarls

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) A sudden downpour, accompanied by strong winds, swept parts of Delhi on Tuesday, catching people off guard and causing heavy waterlogging and traffic jams.

The Safdarjung observatory, the city's primary weather station, recorded 30.8 mm rainfall between 11.30 am and 2.30 pm. The weather stations at Lodhi Road and Ridge recorded 34.8 mm and 11.1 mm rainfall, respectively.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said the monsoon current was in its active phase across the country.

The Met office had predicted light to moderate rain on Tuesday.

Rainfall on Wednesday is predicted to be lighter compared to Tuesday but the intensity will go up the following day.

The heavy rainfall caused waterlogging in several parts of the national capital, leading to traffic jams.

The maximum temperature was recorded three notches below normal at 33.2 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 74 per cent and 98 per cent, according to the IMD bulletin.

It has predicted generally cloudy skies with very light to light rain on Wednesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 84, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. PTI NSM SZM