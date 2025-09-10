Sudershan Reddy meets Radhakrishnan, congratulates him for victory in VP polls

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) Former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy on Wednesday met Vice President-elect C P Radhakrishnan at the new Maharashtra Sadan here and congratulated him on his victory.

Reddy had contested the vice presidential election as the joint opposition candidate against NDA's Radhakrishnan and lost the election on Tuesday in a direct contest.

While Reddy got 300 votes, Radhakrishnan emerged victorious by getting 452 votes in the vice presidential election.

Reddy wished the Vice President-elect the very best as he is set to take over his tenure.

In a statement soon after Radhakrishnan was declared elected as vice-president, Reddy had said that though the result was not in his favour, the larger cause "we have collectively sought to advance, remains undiminished".

"The ideological battle continues with ever greater vigour," Reddy said. "I humbly accept this outcome with an abiding faith in the democratic processes of our great republic." "This journey has been a profound honour, offering me the opportunity to stand for the values that have guided my life -- constitutional morality, justice, and the dignity of every individual," he had said.

Reddy had also said, "Our democracy is strengthened not by victory alone, but by the spirit of dialogue, dissent, and participation. I remain committed, as a citizen, to upholding the ideals of equality, fraternity, and liberty that bind us together. May our Constitution continue to be the guiding light of our national life." PTI SKC SKC NSD NSD