Sudesh Sharma assumes charge as Director of North Central Zone Cultural Centre in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (UP), Jul 30 (PTI) Veteran theatre artist Sudesh Sharma took charge as the Director of the North Central Zone Cultural Centre (NCZCC) in Prayagraj on Wednesday, an official statement said.

Until now, the additional charge of this position was held by Ashish Giri, Director of the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre in Kolkata.

According to a press release issued by the NCZCC, Sharma is a prominent figure in the world of theatre and has previously served as the Chairman of the Sangeet Natak Akademi. He is currently a member of the expert committee under the Union Ministry of Culture.

An actor, director, set designer and a performer with All India Radio and Doordarshan, he is also the founder of the renowned Chandigarh-based theatre group 'Theatre for Theatre' and has significantly contributed to Indian theatre.

The release further said that Sharma has directed more than 40 plays and has participated in over 5000 theatrical performances in India and abroad, either as an actor or director.

He has been honoured with several prestigious awards, including the Safdar Hashmi Award by the Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Akademi in 2002, the Haryana Gaurav and Pandit Lakhmi Chand Awards from the Haryana government and the Balraj Sahni Award from the Punjab Kala Kendra in 2001.

Among the notable plays directed by Sharma are Dulla Bhatti, Lohakoot, Balde Tibbe, Weekend, Dedh Inch Upar, Chehre, Court Martial, Aadhi Raat Ke Baad, Ek Mamuli Aadmi, Sandhya Chhaya, Kisi Parsai Ke, and Sukke Pattan. PTI RAJ KIS OZ OZ