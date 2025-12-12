Sudha Murty moves resolution to guarantee free care for children of 3-6 years

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Rajya Sabha nominated MP Sudha Murty on Friday urged the government to take steps to guarantee free and compulsory care and education for children in the age group of 3 to 6. The private member resolution moved by Murty said the government may consider amending the Constitution to introduce a new article Article 21B in this regard.

Moving the resolution, she said: "Children are our future. They are the rising Sun. Their early education should benefit their life. Hence I request through you sir to our government to consider amending our Constitution to give fundamental right to education from 6 to 14 years to 3 to 14 years." Murty said several parents who are not well-off are not even aware of the importance of Anganwadi education.

The government, the resolution said, needs to "work towards universal access to quality Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) through strengthening Anganwadi services, or through any other mechanism the government may deem appropriate, to ensure that all children receive equitable and holistic early childhood support." The resolution also urged the government to take suitable measures to enhance delivery, training and support systems related to early childhood services, recognising their role in securing strong foundations for lifelong learning and development. PTI PRS ANU ANU