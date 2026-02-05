Sudha Murty urges govt to take project Mausam to global level

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Nominated Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murthy on Thursday pitched for taking the Mausam project to a global level to leverage the Indian heritage, saying the nation's great history, culture and connectivity should be preserved.

Earlier, Culture Secretary Ravindra Singh, on June 20, 2014, had presented the Mausam, a Ministry of Culture project, to an international audience at the 38th session of the World Heritage Committee at Doha, Qatar.

One of the main deliverables of this project is the nomination of maritime cultural landscapes across the Indian Ocean as a trans-national property on the World Heritage List of UNESCO.

The project, Mausam: Maritime Routes and Cultural Landscapes, aims to position itself at two levels: at the macro level, it aims to re-connect and re-establish communications between countries of the Indian Ocean world, which would lead to an enhanced understanding of cultural values and concerns; while at the micro level, the focus is on understanding national cultures in their regional maritime milieu.

Participating in the debate on Motion of Thanks on President's Address, she recalled the project and said, "I want to talk about something which is our national heritage, which is our culture and which we are not seen. To some extent, we are neglected. That is Project Mausam".

Talking about influence of Indian culture on 39 countries in Indian Ocean area, she said, "in olden days, it had a great influence on 39 countries, sir, with the east of the South Africa, then...then today's African continent, then UAE, then today's Pakistan, India, then comes Burma, Bhutan, then it goes up to Philippines, up to Vietnam and many other independent islands".

She stated that there was a route, there was a culture.

"We Indians are not colony makers, sir. We have never colonised anybody by power. But we did influence people by our ideas, by our behaviour, by our honesty, by our business. Hence, all these countries, which I am talking about, 39 countries in the Hindu Mahasagar, they were influenced by India," she said.

She was of the view that there were many trade routes that were developed and Indian have neglected.

She stated that entire South Asia had Indian names, like Panduranga, Jawadweepa, and Swarnadeepa, which we call today, Panduranga as Padang, Jawadweepa as Jawa, and Swarnadeepa as Sumatra.

"Now, I want to request to take this project forward," she urged the Chair.

She said that the government should take a cue from the President's Address, which mentioned culture and heritage.

Project 'Mausam' is an exciting, multi-disciplinary project that rekindles long-lost ties across nations of the Indian Ocean 'world' and forges new avenues of cooperation and exchange.