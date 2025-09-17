Sudhakaran Namboothiri chosen as next chief priest of Guruvayur temple

Guruvayur (Kerala), Sep 17 (PTI) Sudhakaran Namboothiri, from Murthiyedath Mana at Sreekrishnapuram in Palakkad, has been chosen as the next melsanthi (chief priest) of the famous Lord Krishna temple in Guruvayur, temple sources said here.

The 59-year-old will take charge on the night of September 30 and serve for six months.

His name was selected on Wednesday through a lottery held after the temple's mid-day pooja, they said.

The draw took place in front of the sanctum, in the presence of the temple's tantri (head priest) P C Dineshan Namboothiripad, with the current chief priest, Achyuthan Namboothiri, picking the slip from a silver pot.

Out of 63 applicants, 51 were shortlisted. Eight did not attend the interview and four were disqualified, sources said.

Before taking charge, Sudhakaran Namboothiri will observe 12 days of bhajanam (ritual fasting and prayer) inside the temple.

Once in office, he will live on the temple premises and perform the daily rituals without leaving until his term ends, they added.