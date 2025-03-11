Sudhanshu Rai's sci-fi thriller 'Baida' to release on March 21

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) “Baida”, a sci-fi supernatural thriller, starring Sudhanshu Rai and directed by Puneet Sharma, is set to release on March 21.

Rai, known for directing the horror comedy “Chaipatti”, called the film an intriguing tale of unexpected twists.

"'Baida' is a film where the plot and the story rules the roost. It has an intriguing, mysterious environment and distinct characters," Rai said about the movie, whose trailer was launched on Tuesday.

Manisha Rai, Shobhit Sujay, Siddharth Banerjee, Deepak Wadhwa, Akhlaq Azad and Pradeep Kabra round off the cast of "Baida".