Sudhir Chaudhary’s DD News debut hits snag over Kashmir’s map error

New Delhi: Sudhir Chaudhary, the high-profile television anchor who exited Aaj Tak last month, has hit a stumbling block in his much-anticipated return to screen, this time on DD News.

According to multiple sources within the public broadcaster, Chaudhary’s debut show, submitted for telecast on Wednesday amid heightened tensions with Pakistan, was dropped after officials flagged a critical error in the visuals: an incorrect map of Jammu and Kashmir.

The map, featured in the programme package produced by Chaudhary’s firm Essprit Productions Private Limited, reportedly showed parts of Jammu and Kashmir as Pakistan-occupied territory, marked incorrectly in violation of official cartographic norms.

DD News officials swiftly pulled the episode citing national security sensitivity and statutory requirements for map accuracy.

Sources within DD News confirmed to NewsDrum that the show was removed from the scheduled lineup. “It did not go live on Thursday as well,” said a source.

On Tuesday, Chaudhary released a teaser on X stating “FINAL COUNTDOWN”.

Now’s your chance to be part of a bold new media movement.

We’re building India’s most dynamic news startup—and we want storytellers, disruptors, and changemakers. If you’ve got passion, drive, and a knack for rewriting the rules, we want you.

Send your CVs to:

hr@Essprit.co.in pic.twitter.com/xbWRFDm1EN — Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) April 8, 2025

On April 8, he posted on social media calling for applications for producers, writers, researchers, graphic designers, and other editorial staff, stating he was “building a team of professionals to tell India’s story with the same courage, conviction, and creativity.” The post included a call for resumes for Essprit Productions Private Limited, his new company.

FINAL COUNTDOWN

One of the proudest moments of my life — captured in my new promo shot.

Working on my new show, this is more than just a career milestone.

As a journalist, this is my way of giving back to the country that has given me everything.

A moment of service.

A moment of… pic.twitter.com/BWj5VMWAT0 — Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) May 6, 2025

Essprit has already entered into a content production agreement with Prasar Bharati, under which it is slated to produce 260 episodes annually for DD News in a deal reportedly worth Rs 15 crore. The contract marks Chaudhary’s formal return to the screen post his exit from Aaj Tak, where he hosted the flagship 9 PM prime time slot.

Chaudhary had previously joined Aaj Tak in July 2022 after a long stint at Zee News. His programme “Black and White” enjoyed high visibility and a strong digital footprint. However, his innings at Aaj Tak ended in March 2025.