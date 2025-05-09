National

Sudhir Chaudhary’s DD News debut hits snag over Kashmir’s map error

Chaudhary’s debut show, submitted for telecast on Wednesday amid heightened tensions with Pakistan, was dropped after officials flagged a critical error

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update
A screengrab from the FINAL COUNTDOWN teaser released by Sudhir Chaudhary on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

A screengrab from the FINAL COUNTDOWN teaser released by Sudhir Chaudhary on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

New Delhi: Sudhir Chaudhary, the high-profile television anchor who exited Aaj Tak last month, has hit a stumbling block in his much-anticipated return to screen, this time on DD News. 

According to multiple sources within the public broadcaster, Chaudhary’s debut show, submitted for telecast on Wednesday amid heightened tensions with Pakistan, was dropped after officials flagged a critical error in the visuals: an incorrect map of Jammu and Kashmir.

The map, featured in the programme package produced by Chaudhary’s firm Essprit Productions Private Limited, reportedly showed parts of Jammu and Kashmir as Pakistan-occupied territory, marked incorrectly in violation of official cartographic norms. 

DD News officials swiftly pulled the episode citing national security sensitivity and statutory requirements for map accuracy.

Sources within DD News confirmed to NewsDrum that the show was removed from the scheduled lineup. “It did not go live on Thursday as well,” said a source.

On Tuesday, Chaudhary released a teaser on X stating “FINAL COUNTDOWN”.

On April 8, he posted on social media calling for applications for producers, writers, researchers, graphic designers, and other editorial staff, stating he was “building a team of professionals to tell India’s story with the same courage, conviction, and creativity.” The post included a call for resumes for Essprit Productions Private Limited, his new company.

Essprit has already entered into a content production agreement with Prasar Bharati, under which it is slated to produce 260 episodes annually for DD News in a deal reportedly worth Rs 15 crore. The contract marks Chaudhary’s formal return to the screen post his exit from Aaj Tak, where he hosted the flagship 9 PM prime time slot.

Chaudhary had previously joined Aaj Tak in July 2022 after a long stint at Zee News. His programme “Black and White” enjoyed high visibility and a strong digital footprint. However, his innings at Aaj Tak ended in March 2025.

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir Prasar Bharati India-Pakistan war DD News Sudhir Chaudhary