Suentra Pawar should lead NCP; she took oath to honour party workers’ sentiments: Chikhalikar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar should lead the Nationalist Congress Party as it is the wish of NCP workers, Loha MLA Pratap Chikhalikar has said.

He was talking to reporters in Nanded on Tuesday before immersing the ashes of deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash in his hometown Baramati in Pune district on January 28.

“Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar should become the party chief. We all have requested that she lead the NCP,” he said.

Referring to a meeting in Mumbai, the NCP leader said their seniors, including Praful Patel, and others present there were of the opinion that Sunetra Pawar be made the head of the organisation.

The MLA also defended the move to appoint Sunetra Pawar as the deputy CM just a few days after Ajit Pawar’s death.

“It is true that the decision was taken in a hurry. But if we want to take care of a family, we have to hand over the leadership to someone. Respecting everyone’s sentiments, she accepted that role,” said Chikhalikar. PTI AW NR