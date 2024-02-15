Suffering of women in Bengal's Sandeshkhali heart-rending: Union minister Annapurna Devi

Ranchi, Feb 15 (PTI) Union minister Annapurna Devi on Thursday said the “suffering of women” in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali is “heart-rending”, and alleged that law and order has collapsed in the state.

Protests continued unabated in Sandeshkhali for the seventh consecutive day on Thursday, with a notable presence of women demonstrators demanding the arrest of absconding TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his associates. The allegations against Sheikh and his cohorts include land grabbing and sexual harassment.

“The suffering in Sandeshkhali is heart-rending. The law and order has collapsed in entire West Bengal,” the Union minister of state for education told reporters at Birsa Munda Airport here.

The minister made the remarks while leaving for West Bengal as part of a six-member committee of the BJP, which will visit the troubled Sandeshkhali area on Friday to take stock of the situation.

“The TMC is patronising goons and Hindus are being targeted in West Bengal, which is very wrong. It is a matter of concern how a woman chief minister can allow such crimes against women,” Devi said.

In a damning report, the National Commission of Women (NCW) highlighted widespread fear and systematic abuse in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, implicating both police officers and TMC members.

Sheikh has been absconding since January 5 when a mob attacked Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers during a raid at his residence in connection with a multi-crore ration scam. His aide Sibhu Hazra is also at large. PTI SAN RBT