Sufficient number of teachers available across UP schools: Govt

Lucknow, Mar 4 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday asserted that adequate number of teachers were available in primary schools across the state and that no operational school, except those declared dilapidated, has been shut down.

The matter was raised in the assembly by Samajwadi Party MLA Dr. Ragini Sonkar, who voiced concern over reports of school closure and issues related to teacher availability and training, Responding to the member, Minister of State for Basic Education Sandeep Singh stated, "No decision has been taken to close any school where students are studying and which has not been declared dilapidated. Instead, the government is working towards enhancing school quality and accessibility by establishing world-class institutions under the CM Model Composite School initiative, similar to Atal Residential Schools.

"The process of setting up such schools has already commenced in 57 districts of the state," he said.

On the availability of teachers, Singh said, "We have enough teachers, but some schools have a higher number of students and fewer teachers. The student-teacher ratio is balanced overall, but certain schools have teacher shortages." "The government had initiated a teacher adjustment process to address this, but it was challenged in court and is currently on hold. Once the process is completed, there will be no school in Uttar Pradesh where the student-teacher ratio is not maintained," he said.

On teacher training, the minister informed the House, "Various platforms are being used to train our teachers, with a special focus on digital learning. ICD labs have been set up in all 880 development blocks of the state to facilitate this training. In the 2024-25 session, 1,65,299 teachers have been trained under different programs." The minister also highlighted the government's efforts to promote digital literacy in schools, stating that "smart classrooms are being introduced, and each classroom is being equipped with two tablets. The initiative aims to provide smart class facilities in both primary and upper primary schools."