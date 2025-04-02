Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans' wife dies at 62

Chandigarh, Apr 2 (PTI) Resham Kaur, the wife of BJP leader and Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans, died on Wednesday following prolonged illness.

Kaur, 62, took her last breath in Jalandhar's Tagore Hospital.

She is survived by her husband and two sons -- Yuvraj Hans and Navraj Hans.

Kaur's brother Paramjit Singh said the cremation will take place at Safipur village on Thursday.

Former MP Hans Raj Hans last year unsuccessfully contested from the Faridkot parliamentary constituency on a BJP ticket.

He was an MP from the North West Delhi seat.

Political leaders, including Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, expressed their grief over the death.

Bittu, in a post on X, paid his condolences. "... May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give the family the strength to bear this profound loss," he said.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema said he was "deeply saddened" by the death.

"This is a huge loss for the whole family. Resham Kaur ji had played a big role in the life of Mr Hans Raj Hans. She was a religious lady who supported Mr. Hans and the family through thick and thin. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to whole family to bear this irreparable loss," the former Akali minister said in a post on X.