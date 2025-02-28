Sufi tradition has carved unique identity for itself in India: PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Asserting that the culture and civilisation of a country get their voice from its songs and music, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the Sufi tradition has carved a unique identity for itself in India.

Modi also greeted people on the upcoming month of Ramzan.

Speaking at the Jahan-e-Khusrau programme here, he said, "The Jahan-e-Khusrau programme has completed 25 years and in these 25 years, the programme has made a place in the hearts of people, which is its biggest success." "In the Nazr-e-Krishna presented here, we saw glimpses of our shared heritage. There is a different fragrance in this event of Jahan-e-Khusrau. This fragrance is of the soil of Hindustan," Modi said.

The Sufi tradition has carved a unique identity for itself in India, he added.

The culture and civilisation of any country get their voice from its songs and music, the prime minister said. PTI KR ASK RC