Sugar-coated philosophy being sold, vulnerable sections targeted: Dhankhar on religious conversions

Jaipur, Sep 26 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said the country is witnessing religious conversions in a structured manner that is opposite to our values and constitutional principles with a "sugar-coated philosophy" being sold and vulnerable sections of the society targeted.

Delivering the inaugural address at the Hindu Spiritual and Seva Mela 2024 here, he said this is very dangerous and is happening through "policy, institutionally, and in a planned conspiracy".

"A sugar-coated philosophy is being sold. Vulnerable sections of the society, including tribals, are being targeted and lured with temptations," Dhankhar said.

"I firmly believe that we are witnessing this very painful religious conversions in a structured manner as a policy, and this is opposite to our values and constitutional principles. There is an urgent need to neutralise such sinister forces. We must remain vigilant and act swiftly. You cannot imagine the extent of those who are currently active in fragmenting India," he said.

Dhankhar also said the Preamble of the Constitution reflects the essence of Sanatan Dharma.

"Hindu religion is quintessentially inclusive in true sense. Spending life in the service of others is the essence and basic mantra of Indian culture. Even today the spirit of service is strongly present in Hindu society," he said.

He said the Indian society handholds in distress at the cost of one's stress.

The vice president said invaders came, foreign powers ruled, yet there has never been a decline in our spirit of service. The people have consistently walked this path. Even today, the sentiment of service is strongly present in Hindu society, he said.

According to him, these days, various topics are being discussed at both national and international levels.

Many reports are coming out that conduct studies. Most of them try to find shortcomings in us, suggesting that India is a country where four out of ten people are engaged in public service, helping others, he said.

"I do not agree with the figure of 40 per cent; this assessment is not accurate; the actual number is much higher. We are a society that supports others in distress at the cost of our own stress," he said. PTI AG ZMN