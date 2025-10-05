Sugar cooperative sector benefitted after Modi became PM: Amit Shah

Ahilyanagar (Maharashtra), Oct 5 (PTI) India’s sugar cooperatives sector has benefitted immensely after Narendra Modi became the prime minister, Union minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

He was addressing a farmers’ rally after inaugurating the expanded capacity of Dr Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil Cooperative Sugar Factory in Ahilyanagar district.

Shah also appealed to sugar cooperatives that they should produce multi-feed ethanol in non-crushing season.

“Balance sheets of sugar cooperatives have changed due to ethanol blending,” the minister said. The sector has benefited after Modi became the PM," he said.

“The Central government, under Modi ji’s leadership, will render all possible assistance to farmers in Maharashtra, affected by heavy rains recently,” Shah said.

He lauded CM Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar for their initiative in seeking Central assistance for the state farmers.

Shah also unveiled statues of Dr Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil, a notable figure in the cooperative movement, and his son and former Union minister Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil. PTI ND VT VT