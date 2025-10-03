Sugar-laden lorry gutted in fire

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Oct 3 (PTI) A lorry laden with 35 tonnes of sugar has been gutted in a fire in the Burgur forest area in this district, police said on Friday.

According to police, the lorry with 35 tonnes of sugar from Pandaripura Sugar Factory, Mysuru in Karnataka, was bound for Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu. The truck was passing on a ghat road that runs through the Bargur forest area.

The driver Syed Yacub noticed smoke coming from the engine while crossing the first hairpin bend of Thamaraikarai ghat road at about 7.15 pm on Thursday. He stopped and tried to douse the fire in the engine by applying water, but in vain. Soon, the fire spread to other parts of the lorry. On getting information, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot with fire tenders and doused the flames.

The lorry and the consignment were fully destroyed in the fire. Based on the driver's complaint police have registered a complaint and launched an investigation. PTI CORR ADB