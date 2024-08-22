Sugarcane dues: Farmers protest against non-payment of Rs 41 crore in Punjab's Phagwara

Phagwara, Aug 22 (PTI) A group of farmers on Thursday held a protest in Punjab's Phagwara to press for the payment of Rs 41 crore in sugarcane dues pending from a local sugar mill.

Bharti Kisan Union (Doaba) activists, led by its general secretary Satnam Singh Sahni, held a demonstration and raised slogans against the mill management.

Sahni alleged that besides arrears of Rs 27 crore for the 2022-23 cane crushing season, Rs 14 crore and its interest were due for the 2023-34 season.

Sub-divisional magistrate Jashanjit Singh said the management had given its assurance in writing that it would clear this season's dues by August 31.

He further told the protesting farmers that 14 properties worth Rs 33 crore of the mill had been attached and these would be auctioned off on September 12, if the Punjab and Haryana High Court allowed it.

The management has approached the high court against the attachment.