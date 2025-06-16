Sugarcane farmers detained for trying to show black flags to TN CM Stalin

Thanjavur, Jun 16 (PTI) Seventeen sugarcane farmers were detained here on Monday when they tried to wave black flags at the convoy of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, police said.

Stalin was in this district to participate in official engagements.

According to police, the farmers wanted to meet the CM to apprise him about the pending dues from a local private sugar factory and seek the government's help to resolve the matter.

However, they were denied permission and the farmers tried to show black flags to the CM's convoy but were prevented and whisked away, police said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and the party' former state president, K Annamalai, slammed the police action.

He said the farmers have been protesting for over the last year and a half over pending dues and staged the protest today as the "DMK government was not bothered" about their plight.

The DMK has not implemented its election promises such as increase in the support price of sugar cane and paddy, he said in a social media post.

Annamalai urged the DMK government to ensure that the detained farmers are released immediately, ensure their grievance is redressed and that no case is filed against them over Monday's protest. PTI CORR SA