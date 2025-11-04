Sugarcane growers intensify protest in Belagavi, demand Rs 3,500 per tonne MSP; BJP extends support

Belagavi (Karnataka), Nov 4 (PTI) The sugarcane growers’ protest in Belagavi district demanding a minimum support price of Rs 3,500 per ton for their produce has gathered momentum.

Farmers, under the banner of the Hasiru Sene Farmers Association, have rejected the Rs 3,200 per ton offer from sugar mills. The agitation has brought operations to a halt at 26 sugar factories across the region, with protesters vowing not to settle for anything less than their demand.

All the business establishments in Mudalagi remained shut as farmers gathered in huge numbers.

The protests, which initially began with the demands for State Advisory Price (SAP) for sugarcane, have now spread to Athani, Chikkodi, Hukkeri, Bailhongal, Mudalagi, Gokak and neighbouring areas.

In Gokak town, the agitation took a new turn as students joined farmers in staging roadblocks at key intersections, throwing traffic out of gear on major routes connecting Belagavi, Savadatti, Mudalagi and Yaragatti.

Protesting farmers have urged the state government to adopt the Maharashtra sugar payment model, which they say ensures structured and timely payments for cane growers.

Meanwhile, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra visited the protest site, extending his party’s support to the farmers.

Vijayendra appealed to the Congress government in the state to heed the 'legitimate demands' of the sugarcane growers.

Farmers in Gurlapur village in Belagavi district have been staging protests for the past several days, demanding that the state government announce the State Advisory Price (SAP) for sugarcane.

"Today, the sugarcane growers and farmers are protesting on the streets due to the Congress government's indifferent attitude. We are compelled to hit the road and support their agitation. This is the reason that I have come here," the Shikaripura MLA told reporters here.

According to him, the state government makes a profit of Rs 56,000 crore from the six million tonnes of sugar produced from sugarcane. Apart from sugar, the state also earns from its byproducts such as molasses, ethanol and biogas.

"If the state earns Rs 56,000 crore, then the state government has some duty. If it is not coming forward to listen to the woes of the people, this shows how much concerned this Congress government is about the farmers and sugarcane growers. This is what the farmers are questioning." Asked if it was shameful that the dispute remains unresolved despite big politicians owning sugar factories and having the ability to fix it quickly, Vijayendra said, "We all know who owns sugarcane factories. Today, I am here not only as the BJP state president or Shikaripura MLA, but also as the son of former Chief Minister and farmer leader B S Yediyurappa. It is my duty to come to take part in the agitation by farmers." The BJP state chief insisted that the government should speak to the sugar factory owners. ROH