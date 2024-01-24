Sugarcane price declared at Rs 375 and Rs 365 per quintal in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Jan 24 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday declared the State Advised Price (SAP) of early and common variety of sugarcane for the current crushing season 2023-24 at Rs 375 and Rs 365 per quintal respectively.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Compared to the previous crushing season 2022-23, the price of sugarcane has been increased by Rs 20 per quintal, Chief Secretary SS Sandhu told reporters at a media briefing after the cabinet meeting.

The price of early variety sugarcane has been fixed at Rs 375 per quintal and Rs 365 per quintal for the normal variety, he added.

The Uttar Pradesh government had also recently increased the price of sugarcane by Rs 20 per quintal compared to last year setting the state advised price of the early variety at Rs 370 per quintal.

Therefore, the Uttarakhand government felt under pressure to declare higher sugarcane prices than neighbouring state.

Apart from this, the state government has also approved the proposal of fixing the rate of sugarcane development commission at 05.50 paise per quintal and providing a financial assistance of Rs 1,36,48,000 for the payment of salaries etc. of the employees of the Sugarcane Development Committee.