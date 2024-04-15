Suggestion for free treatment for citizens above 70 in BJP manifesto came from MP: Sharma

Bhopal, Apr 15 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma on Monday said as many as 26,000 suggestions, including extending of medical insurance coverage to all Indians above the age of 70 years under the Centre's 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme, were forwarded to the party's manifesto committee from the state.

In its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls released in New Delhi on Sunday, the BJP, seeking a third term in office at the Centre, made a slew of promises, including to cover all senior citizens above the age of 70 years under the ‘Ayushman Bharat’ scheme, which provides health insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh.

"Before our party's 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) was brought out, suggestions for it were sought from across the country," Sharma, seeking a second term from the Khajuraho Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh, told reporters here.

He said 15 lakh suggestions, including four lakh via NaMo App, were received by the party's committee entrusted with drafting the manifesto.

"In Madhya Pradesh, suggestion boxes were placed at 1,100 places. As many as 26,000 suggestions from the state were forwarded to the Sankalp Patra committee," said the Lok Sabha member.

"Our (MP) Chikista Prakosth (medical wing) and workers gave the suggestion to bring all senior citizens above 70 years of age under the Ayushman Bharat scheme," he said.

Sharma noted that some other important recommendations sent from the BJP-ruled state were also incorporated in the manifesto released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi less than a week before the first phase of polling on April 19.

According to an estimate, nearly 6 crore elderly people in the 70-plus category will benefit if the promise is fulfilled.

Sharma emphasised that the BJP manifesto promises to work for all-round development and welfare of the poor, youths, farmers and women.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan were members of the BJP manifesto panel headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, he added. PTI LAL RSY