Suicide abetment case accused jumps off train, escapes police custody in Thane

Thane, Nov 6 (PTI) A man arrested by the Telangana police in a suicide abetment case has escaped from custody by jumping off a train near Kalyan railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Monday evening while the accused was being transported by train from Surat in Gujarat, where he had been apprehended, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said, adding that efforts were on to trace him.

"The escapee was in a relationship with a woman in Telangana. They had frequent quarrels, which led her to depression and she eventually committed suicide," Karjat GRP's senior police inspector Tanaji Khade said.

Following the woman's death, the Telangana police registered a case of abetment to suicide against the accused, who then fled the state and was tracked to Surat.

He was arrested and was being taken back by train when, under the pretext of using the toilet, he went to the door and jumped off the train as it departed Kalyan station, the official said.

The Karjat GRP have launched a search for the accused and registered a fresh case against him under Section 262 (resistance or obstruction by a person to their lawful apprehension) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said. PTI COR GK