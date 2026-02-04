Suicide at BITS Pilani: Goa govt will take action based on inquiry report, says CM

Panaji, Feb 4 (PTI) Expressing concern over frequent cases of suicide reported from the BITS Pilani's south Goa campus in the last three years, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said strict action would be taken based on findings of the ongoing inquiry into the latest incident.

He was responding to a query on the latest incident reported on late Sunday night, wherein Vishnavi Jitesh (20), a third-year engineering student, was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a bedsheet in her hostel room.

The state government will take strict action in connection with the frequent incidents (of suicides) reported from the BITS Pilani campus, Sawant told reporters.

He said the district Collector began investigating the recent incident after it came to light on February 2.

"I am awaiting the collector's report. We will take strict action in this matter," the chief minister added.

When the issue of student suicides at the BITS Pilani campus was raised in the recent winter session of the state assembly, the chief minister attributed exam pressure as the primary reason behind some students taking the extreme step.

