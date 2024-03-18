Suicide bid: Man jumps from third floor of Mantralaya, lands on safety net

Mumbai, Mar 18 (PTI) A 52-year-old man on Monday allegedly attempted suicide by jumping from the third floor of the Mantralaya, the state secretariat here, but landed on the safety net, police said.

Arvind Pravin Bangera, a street food vendor from Borivali, had come to the Mantralaya to meet a minister to raise the issue of the civic authorities taking action against his shop, an official said.

When he failed to meet the minister, Bangera allegedly attempted suicide by jumping from the third floor of the building but landed on the safety net, he said.

The man was detained and taken to Marine Drive police station, the official added.

The safety net was installed at the Mantralaya specifically to foil such suicide attempts after similar incidents in the past. PTI ZA ARU